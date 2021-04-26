A Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing three boys he knew through his involvement with a church in Miami, Oklahoma, and was sentenced to 270 months in prison.
Matthew D. Galati, 32, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to three counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old in a plea agreement dismissing four other counts of child sexual abuse that he was facing.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and assessed the defendant concurrent terms of 270 months, or 22 1/2 years, on each count.
Galati was arrested in August 2018 when information first surfaced regarding disclosures made by three boys in a youth group at New Beginnings Life Church in Miami. Two of the boys were from Afton, Oklahoma, and the third from Miami. One was 9 years old at the time, the other two 11.
The defendant served as a sound technician at church events and was active in fundraising for youth activities. A Joplin police investigation determined that most of the alleged abuse took place in Joplin.
One of the youths disclosed that Galati initiated sexual contact with him on two occasions at a Joplin address.
The youngest of the boys disclosed that he spent a night at the address with one of the other boys, and Galati abused them then and again on another occasion.
The third boy disclosed that Galati had sexual contact with him twice at the residence in Joplin and a third time at a motel on the south side of Joplin. That allegation led to a charge of sodomy being filed in Newton County Circuit Court that remains pending with a hearing scheduled May 4.
Police indicated at the time of his arrest that the investigation was ongoing and that additional victims had been identified. Two more counts of statutory sodomy involving a fourth victim were filed in October. One of those counts was later dropped and the other dismissed under terms of the plea bargain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.