Joplin city staff continues work to transition buildings permits and other building requirement tasks to online service. Applicants now must go to City Hall to obtain permits and other building related services.
A number of steps have been completed to make a transition to online permitting but there are still several months of work to do before the system is operational, the City Council was told recently by A.J. Whistler, assistant finance director.
"Over the past few years, city staff has had several conversations with housing associations, local Realtors and area contractors who have told us they would love Joplin to have an online presence for building permits," Whistler said. "That would be applying for permits online, filing site plans online, paying online, being able to follow the status of their project online.
"With those conversations, the city decided to begin the transition to have building permits online."
That meant completely resetting the city's building permit software to make online transactions as efficient and effective as possible for both the public and the city staff, Whistler told the council at a meeting early this month.
That involved making the workflow process operate smoothly and training city staff in several departments to do online intake of applications, review building plans, and process requests for building inspections as well as reporting results of the inspections to the contractor as quickly as possible. Departments involved in the process include the building and engineering divisions, the planning and zoning staff, the fire department and health department.
Other tasks involve updating the city's address database. About 90% of that has been completed, Whistler said
City staff have configured and designed the permit software, trained building department staff including engineering inspectors and the planning and zoning staff, and established email notifications for new applications received. That lets employees in those departments know that new applications have been received for permits and plan reviews.
Email notifications also were set up for customers such as builders, home owners and other contacts to receive inspection requests and to send results of inspections or decisions on those requests.
Forms sent for building permits and building occupancy approvals also have been designed so they will be generated by the computer system at the appropriate point in the process, Whistler said.
Step-by-step guides to assist city staff with the process also have been created.
Work that is yet to be done to complete the conversion includes final steps to update land parcel records including making notations on an address where there is a historic property designation, those that are in a flood plain or those that have been found to have lead contamination. Those notations will notify city staff of those details and what steps need to be done to proceed.
A workflow process is to be established to issue permits and create new permit applications using the city's new logo designs. There also is to be some training on application intake.
City staff also needs to work with other entities on coordinating address differences.
"What we have learned since working on this process is we might have some differences in addresses with other entities such as Jasper County, JASCO (911), the post office and and utility companies. We will coordinate with them on correcting those differences," Whistler said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said it has been a significant process to accomplish online services for building and development. He asked when the services will be available.
Whistler said that the software supplier and other cities using the system advised city staff that some of them went live with the system and found they had to take it offline because of problems that had to be fixed. He said the city wants to make sure the system is ready to go before it goes live for public use.
Asked if it would be finished this year, Whistler said he expects the full system to be available this year, perhaps in the last quarter of the year.
Council member Keenan Cortez asked how long testing will take after the system is entirely set up. Whistler said two to three months.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked if the software will work on the tablets used by building inspectors.
The city's IT director, Mark Morris, said building inspectors and the planning and development employees can use the software now on their tablets.
