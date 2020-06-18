Joplin city officials have closed Memorial Hall after finding a partial roof collapse inside the building.
According to a city statement, the collapse occurred in the southwest corner, where part of the roof was found hanging inside on Monday and a support column had given way.
No one was inside when the collapse happened, the city said.
Because the building is managed by the city's parks department, the director, Paul Bloomberg, and other city officials have consulted with structural engineers to obtain an initial assessment of the damage.
The city will make temporary repairs and then conduct a further assessment of the entire building, a city spokesperson said.
