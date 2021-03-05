Due to current structural conditions, the 6th Street concrete ramp is being closed to traffic until further notice, the city of Joplin has announced.
The ramp leads from 6th and Main streets to the parking deck located at 6th Street and Virginia Avenue. Barricades and signs have been placed to close the ramp to traffic. The parking area can still be accessed from the entrance located along Virginia Avenue.
The city of Joplin recently advertised a request for qualifications to select a consultant for the rehabilitation of the parking garage. City staff plan to have a consultant selected and under contract soon for the structural analysis and design of the rehabilitation. The consultant also will look at the ramp as part of the contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.