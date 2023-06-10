Remodeling has been completed of first-floor offices in Joplin's City Hall where an enlarged neighborhood improvement staff will be located for easier public access, City Manager Nick Edwards said last week.
Edwards told the Use Tax Implementation and Oversight Committee in a meeting Tuesday that space is now available for use by the expanded planning, zoning and neighborhoods department.
With voter passage of a use tax for the city and a plan to put part of that money to work on neighborhood repairs and improvements and repairing or replacing old housing, city officials decided to expand the department that handles those tasks. To do that, seven positions were added that had been cut in 2016 when the city experienced a $1.3 million budget deficit.
Altogether the City Council has approved the addition of 15 jobs to city departments because of expected use tax revenue and added work to carry out city action plans for improvements. The goals are part of strategic plan developed by the council and city administrators for city improvements.
Progress is being made in filling the seven positions for housing and neighborhood improvements, the committee was told.
New jobs for a building inspector, lead building inspector and project coordinator have been filled, said Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn. City officials expect to fill the other positions soon because offers have been made to candidates, he said. Those jobs will be for a neighborhood improvement supervisor, two neighborhood improvement officers, and an administrative assistant.
There also were four positions added to the police department and several of those have been filled, the committee was told. Those positions are police sergeant, corporal, bailiff and administrative assistant. They will work on duties related to the strategic plan goal of crime reduction and increased safety.
In addition, the fire department has promoted three to the rank of captains and three more are to be promoted in July to spread out supervisory responsibilities and to not be shorthanded when a captain is off work.
Two park rangers were hired earlier this year to increase safety in the parks as well as to provide information to those using the parks and providing checks of the park facilities.
The committee also was told that the use tax has produced more than $2.8 million so far this fiscal year, which started Nov. 1 and ends Oct. 31.
"As the system gets engaged, we will be seeing revenue exceeding the estimates," a committee co-chairman, Rob O'Brian, said of use tax collections that go to the state and then are distributed to the city. It takes some time for out-of-state and online retailers to become updated on what cities require collection of the taxes on sales.
