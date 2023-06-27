Joplin officials are asking residents, business and property owners, and other interested parties to participate in a survey related to homelessness.
In a statement, the city said the survey is a first step to learning more about homeless service providers, existing service offerings and gaps, and current collaborative efforts.
Responses to the questions will be used to help determine possible resolutions and best practices for the Joplin community.
To take the survey, go to https://sharityglobal.typeform.com/Joplin.
The survey is open through July 14.
The city recently contracted Sharity Global from Winter Park, Florida, to work with the city and its partners including the homeless coalition agencies and organizations to conduct the analysis and develop a strategic plan to address various community matters involved with homelessness.
Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn is working with Sharity and coordinating meetings with the homeless coalition organizations and agencies, business owners, and other community groups.
“Questions will ask about the type of experience the person has with homelessness, whether they are a service provider, a volunteer, a donor, a community member or another role, and depending on how they respond they will answer a specific line of questions pertaining to these positions," Robyn said in a statement. "It’s a short survey and takes about five minutes, yet it gathers essential data about the many ways we interact with homelessness and related issues and will help identify areas that we may need to address.”
Sharity representatives also will meet with stakeholders, host public forums and may develop additional surveys to gather more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.