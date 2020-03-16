In the wake of the public health emergency of COVID-19, the city of Joplin has suspended all water shutoffs for nonpayment of sewer bills. The suspension will remain in place until further notice.
"We understand this could be a difficult time for our citizens," said Leslie Haase, finance director, in a statement. "Our customer service representatives can help citizens with payment options or make payment arrangements should they be needed. The uncertainty of this virus can be stressful, and we don't want to contribute any more hardship or worries on our citizens during this time."
Details: 417-627-2955.
