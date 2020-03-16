MIAMI, Okla. — Several city-owned facilities are scheduled to close Tuesday as a precaution against the new coronavirus.
Those are the Miami Travel Information Center, the Miami Visitor Center, the Coleman Theatre and Miami Municipal Court. The Miami Civic Center and Miami Public Library will be closed for business traffic only. The closures will remain in effect until April 1.
The city's utility department, also beginning Tuesday, will suspend all customer disconnects for nonpayment through April 1. If customers seek to set up a payment plan, contact the customer service department at 918-542-6685.
The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be held at its posted time and will be open to the public.
