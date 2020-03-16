NEOSHO, Mo. — The city has arranged to immediately waive all processing fees for online payments such as water/sewer/trash and permit fees. This measure is taken to limit the need for in-person payments at Neosho City Hall due to the public health emergency related to COVID-19.
These fees will not be retroactively waived and will be re-instituted at some point in the future. The public will be advised in advance of any changes to this procedure, officials said.
City leaders encourage everyone who can use online payments to do so. If onsite payments must be made, residents are asked to use the exterior drop box located near the entrance to the water department's collections office. Envelopes will be provided.
Details: 417-451-8050.
