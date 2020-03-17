PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city has closed some public facilities and canceled or postponed public events to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Public meetings will be postponed for 30 days, with the exception of the March 23 meeting of the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals and the March 24 meeting of the City Commission.
City Hall will remain open, but residents are urged to refrain from visiting unless necessary. Water utility shutoffs will be suspended for one month.
The municipal court will be closed until April 15. Anyone with a first appearance scheduled during the closure will be notified by mail of their new court date. Fingerprinting services related to employment applications will be stopped until further notice.
Other closures include the Lincoln Center, the public library, Memorial Auditorium and the city's ball fields. Upcoming events that are canceled or postponed include all parks and recreation department programs and classes, Senior Citizens Club events, the police department's Citizens Academy and Memorial Auditorium events.
Details: pittks.org.
