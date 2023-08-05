When Bayley Reed was asked last year how she felt about naming a city street or bridge after her late husband, Joplin police Officer Jake Reed, she and her family liked the idea and knew immediately which bridge they wanted designated.
“The 20th Street bridge holds a special memory for Jake in his career,” she said.
“Back in February 2019, he responded to a call on that bridge of a woman who was attempting to jump. Jake wasn’t the first one on scene, but he was the one who successfully was able to pull her off the ledge,” said Bayley Reed.
“Jake would never make a big deal of something he did, but our family and I know how special of an officer he is and want this bridge to be a constant reminder of that for us and the city,” she said.
Final action that would name three bridges in the Joplin city limits for police officers killed in the line of duty will be considered at a Monday night meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Resolutions are proposed to dedicate bridges in memory of Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Reed, both shot by a shoplifting suspect on March 8, 2022; and Tim Nielson, who died of injuries sustained in a natural gas explosion in 2004 where he and another officer answered a call about a suicidal person.
Cooper, 46 and the father of two girls, served 19 years with the department. Reed, 27, was on the force five years. They were fatally shot by 40-year-old Anthony Felix in the parking lot of the Northpark Crossing shopping center. Felix was later killed after he shot and injured a third officer, Rick Hirshey, 54, as Felix tried to escape apprehension.
Nielson, 26, who also was the father of two children, died a month after the explosion, Sept. 13, 2004. He had served on the department four years. Another officer at the scene with Nielson, Greg Batson, sustained burn injuries but recovered. The resident the officers went to help, David Riley, also died of injuries.
According to the resolutions, Cooper’s name would be placed on the bridge in the 2800 block of Range Line Road. Nielson’s recognition would be on the Connecticut Avenue bridge over Interstate 44.
State Reps. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, and Ben Baker, R-Neosho, sponsored legislative resolutions for the honors because those bridges involve state routes overseen by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Those bills go into law Aug. 28.
According to the legislation, the costs of the signs to designate the two state bridges will be paid by private donations.
Reed’s name would go on that bridge where he rescued the woman. It is located in the 1200 block of East 20th Street, a city-owned and maintained bridge.
City Manager Nick Edwards said he has seen public structures in many cities and other locations named in honor of fallen officers and others who were in public service. “That always serves as a great way to honor officers,” Edwards said.
Interim police Chief Brian Lewis said the department’s management team also thought that was a good opportunity to bring recognition to the officers. “Now we are able to make this happen this year,” he said.
Cooper’s wife, Roxy Cooper, came up with idea and set it motion by contacting officials with the suggestion.
“When Roxy reached out to me about this time last year, about her idea to get roads and bridges named after our husbands, I thought it was a great idea,” said Bayley Reed.
Roxy Cooper talked to police command staff and the city manager about the request. They, and the families of the other officers, supported the effort.
“I’m very appreciative of that,” she said of the cooperation she received from all of those involved. She thanked the city officials, police department and MoDOT and especially Roberts, a former Joplin police chief, who was a friend of Cpl. Cooper.
She said Roberts also worked to get the city to reinstate and pick up the cost of health insurance for the families of officers killed in the line of duty because those benefits end after they die, even when their lives are taken in the line of duty.
Seeing the officers honored for their sacrifice is one way to soothe the unending grief families feel for the losses, she said.
“My girls miss their dad every day,” she said. “I don’t think you ever get over grieving.”
When there is a remembrance of the officers, “it is nice to have the community rally and to see how the community loves their police officers,” Roxy Cooper said.
When, where The City Council meets 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
