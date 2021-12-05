Joplin’s Public Works Department wants to turn to the private sector to put enough commercial drivers on the streets this winter to do snow clearing if needed.
The Joplin City Council will be asked at its meeting today to authorize a contract with Asbell Excavating & Trucking Inc. to supplement city crews if snow and ice storms materialize. That company would provide enough drivers to help city-employed drivers do the pretreatment of streets when snow or ice is forecast and round-the-clock clearing if there is snowfall.
The need to supplement city crews arose because the city has not been able to retain or hire enough commercially licensed drivers to do the work, according to a city staff report.
It is the city’s practice to have designated major streets cleared within three days of heavy winter snows. To do that, the city maintains 13 trucks that can be fitted with equipment such as snowplows, spreader boxes and brining systems to treat and clear streets.
Crews work 12-hour shifts until the pavement is clear on major streets, but a shortage of drivers keeps the city from being able to staff those two shifts a day.
Under city protocols, a request for proposals was issued for contractors to provide qualified drivers. The proposals were to quote an hourly rate to provide up to 13 CDL drivers to operate city-owned snow removal equipment along with an hourly rate for a supervisor or foreman to direct contract crews.
Asbell’s proposal was the only one received. The company would provide a supervisor or foreman and up to nine licensed drivers at a cost of $1,015 per hour or $12,180 for a 12-hour shift. If the city experiences the usual three to five winter storms, the costs to use the contracted crew could range from $73,000 to $183,000, according to the staff report. It would be paid from funds provided by the transportation sales tax.
A presentation on the city’s snow removal policy and procedure is to be made at the meeting.
In other business, public hearings will be conducted on six property zoning requests.
A special-use permit is sought for the operation of an outdoor recreation and entertainment venue at 905-913 W. Seventh St. Serita Eldridge, of Webb City, seeks the permit to operate Food Park 66, where different food vendors and food trucks can operate and special events can be held outdoors. Eldridge told the Zoning and Planning Commission she has concerns about being required to obtain a special-use permit to operate a regular outdoor food plaza, about the 9:30 p.m. closing time being required by the Joplin Police Department, and restrictions on how many times the same food trucks could operate there. City staff told her she would have to ask the City Council to approve any changes she wanted to those rules.
Permits also are requested for the operation of a short-term rentals at 1007 N. Byers Ave. and 611 N. Wall Ave.
Zoning changes are sought for properties at 313 N. Buchanan Road, 1524 E. Central St.; and properties at 2014 S. Range Line Road along with 2019 S. Highview Ave. for redevelopment to build a hamburger restaurant that is part of a chain based in Texas.
The council will be asked to declare several parcels of city-owned property as excess property so that it can be sold. Those are 916 S. Jackson Ave., 911 S. Pennsylvania Ave., a parcel located about 175 feet west of the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and North Street, a parcel on the northeast corner of Junge and Sergeant avenues, and 1304 S. Kentucky Ave.
The agenda also lists a request for a representative of the Fraternal Order of Police of Southwest Missouri to speak about concerns the union members have about police officer retention.
