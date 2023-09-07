A ceremony will be conducted Tuesday to dedicate the 20th Street bridge in honor of fallen Joplin police Officer Jake Reed.
The dedication will be held at 4:30 p.m. on the west end of the bridge. Those who wish to attend may park in the lot for the Harmony Heights Baptist Church, 2025 Indiana Ave.
Reed was one of three officers who were shot March 8, 2022, after attempting to arrest a suspect who was involved in a disturbance and attempted theft near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue. He died three days later on March 11, 2022, of the injuries he sustained in the shooting.
Reed's family will be presented with the police department's Medal of Honor during the bridge ceremony.
A second officer, Cpl. Ben Cooper, also sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the struggle. A ceremony in his honor has not yet been announced.
The suspect, Anthony Felix, led police on a chase to the area of St. Louis Avenue and Campbell Parkway where he was cornered and a gunbattle ensued. Felix was fatally shot by a police officer after the suspect had shot and injured a third officer, Rick Hirshey, as he tried to escape apprehension. Hirshey returned to duty at the department several weeks later.
On Aug. 7, the Joplin City Council passed a resolution to recognize three officers killed in the line of duty by naming Joplin bridges after them. The Range Line Road bridge in the 2800 block will be named for Cooper.
A bridge on Connecticut Avenue over Interstate 44 is to be named in the future for Officer Tim Nielson. He died in 2004 of injuries sustained in an explosion at a house where he and another officer responded to a call to help the residents there.
The other officer in that incident, Greg Batson, sustained burn injuries but recovered. The resident the officers went to help, David Riley, also died of injuries.
Cooper's wife, Roxy Cooper, came up with the idea to dedicate the bridges in honor of the fallen officers. She set it in motion by contacting police department officials and city officials with the suggestion. Her efforts included contacting the Missouri Department of Transportation because two of the bridges, the Range Line and I-44 bridges, are on routes under the jurisdiction of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.