A city park is hoped to be the site of a new elementary school for Joplin students.
Officials with the city of Joplin and Joplin Schools today announced a memorandum of understanding and agreement to transfer the more than 17-acre Dover Hill Park, located at Main Street and Murphy Boulevard.
The school district is planning construction of a new school that would combine students from Columbia and West Central, the district’s two oldest elementary schools. The new building would house up to 450 students and would cost an estimated $19.6 million.
To pay for the project, a bond issue that would generate revenues of up to $25 million will be submitted for voter approval in April 2020.
School board members have said a top priority in approving the project was to alleviate safety concerns at Columbia. Cracks in the walls of the new safe room and gymnasium are being monitored monthly by local engineering firms, and surveying firms likewise are monitoring the movement of walls in the original 1920s building. The issues are believed to be largely from poor soil conditions on the property as well as leftover underground mining features.
Administrators have said both Columbia and West Central also have issues such as small classroom sizes, noncompliance with some Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and inadequate space for programs and services.
The construction project also would build an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, which the district has said needs space for programs and services.
The school board earlier this fall named Crossland Construction Co. as the project's construction manager and Corner, Greer and Associates/DLR Architects as the architectural firm.
