If the stress ball on your desk isn’t cutting it, there’s a bigger and better outlet for your frustrations.
It’s called a rage room, and Joplin now has one.
Joplin’s Upper Room allows customers to check out protective equipment and gear to demolish things into oblivion — without having to worry about the mess or the cops being called for disturbing the peace.
Rage rooms, also called “anger rooms” or “smash rooms,” are a growing trend that took hold in Japan in 2008 and has since spread around the globe. In Missouri, rage rooms have broken out in Springfield, Kansas City and Imperial over the last few years.
Upstairs at 524 S. Virginia Ave., Joplin’s Upper Room offers solo smashes, date-night/duo smashes, and party packages. Four rage rooms and a party room are available, with both reservations and walk-ins welcome.
Prices start at $25 for 15 minutes for one person, which includes 15 breakable items and protective gear. If you’re needing to cool off after a session, ice cream from the Ice Cream Factory is available for sale. On a date night, couples will be charged $50 for a rage room, which also includes free ice cream for two.
Scott Presley and his wife, Jimi, are the owners of Joplin’s Upper Room and have been married for 25 years. By opening their first business, he said, what they really wanted to do was help promote date nights for people in the area.
“We’re foster parents, and we know how hard it is to get away for a date night,” he said. “Right now, we have two foster children, we’ve adopted three and we have three biological children.”
Before opening, the owners were collecting flat screen televisions, computers, old glassware, dishes and anything else that would be fun to smash to prepare for opening day. This will be their new normal, Presley said, and the business will accept donations of smashable items — suitable for the loudest, ugliest possible treatment — year-round.
“From now on, it’s something that we’re going to be doing,” he said. “Any printers, computers or small appliances, we’ll take them. I have a guy who recycles the boards out of the computers.”
Protective equipment is provided. Customers receive coveralls, face shields and gloves. Closed-toe shoes with hard soles are required, and the minimum age to rage is 10 years old. Participants under 16 must be accompanied to the rooms by an adult, and all participants must sign a waiver.
“It’s not a fashion statement, but people will still have fun,” Presley said.
Derek Wieberg, a local artist with Rattled Designz in Joplin, painted the graffiti on inside walls. Presley said they absolutely fell in love with the industrial look of the 5,000-square-foot space and how it was located upstairs, hence the name Joplin’s Upper Room.
Hours of operation are from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The business is closed Sunday and Monday. Reservations and parties can be booked outside of business hours upon request.
For more details, visit www.joplinupperroom.com, visit its Facebook page or call 417-208-2146.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.