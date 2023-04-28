There are few things more interesting than learning how everyday items are created. The annual Advanced Manufacturing Expo creates that excitement for area students as they learn about the products that are made right here in our region.
Connecting these students to our area’s manufacturers introduces them to available careers in a frequently misunderstood industry. This opportunity presents them with options after graduation: entering the workforce or programs that will continue their education. This event is part of the MOKAN Partnership’s efforts to support local businesses in one of their most crucial needs — workforce.
The region has nearly 15,000 employers who provide approximately 133,432 jobs. MOKAN’s 2022 regional employer survey showed that while 65% of regional employers are planning to add new jobs in 2023, their number one concern is the workforce’s low participation rate. To help businesses get the skilled workers they need, MOKAN connects government agencies, educational institutions, and employers to helpful programs, like the ACT Work Ready Communities certification. They also provide communities with resources that will increase their residents’ capabilities, which depend heavily on educational opportunities and support services, like child care.
ACT Work Ready Community
Every community has a skills gap, which is the difference between the qualifications an employer wants their employees to have and the actual abilities that the employees possess. ACT Work Ready Communities assist counties across the country by providing the framework to drive economic growth and develop the skills local employers expect from their workers.
In 2013, Jasper County was certified as the first Work Ready Community in the country. Currently, six out of seven counties in the MOKAN region are certified. This status gives the MOKAN team access to data that helps us market our area’s workforce and allows businesses to identify the skills they require. Certification also simplifies communicating these needs to policy makers, economic development offices and, most importantly, educators. These reports give teachers the necessary insight to develop curriculum that will translate directly to the real world and, therefore, close our area’s skill gap.
Education
Educators in the MOKAN region prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow. Each community exposes students to a variety of opportunities so kids can recognize that the next chapter of their lives may differ from those of their peers. This can mean transitioning from high school to college or moving right into a new career.
Options for higher education include four-year universities, several community colleges, a medical and dental school, and a variety of technical schools. And for students looking to join the workforce after graduation, there are opportunities for hands-on, work-study learning. These programs are offered through Centers for Advanced Professional Studies programs and technical schools that are integrated into the high school curriculum. Both options give students a chance to build relationships with area businesses, job shadow and even possibilities for apprenticeships. The region continues to build on existing programs and expand our existing educational structure. However, the focus is shifting from the structure itself to training educators instead.
Child care
Mirroring the nationwide child care crisis, our region lacks affordable, accessible and quality child care. MOKAN, along with other community partners, has developed a Childcare Task Force to identify, address and alleviate the needs of area parents and child care providers.
The primary focus of the group is to build the capacity for quality child care by increasing the number of child care workers. The Childcare Task Force worked with the Joplin Job Center on a grant to provide free Child Development Associate training to help alleviate staffing issues experienced by child care facilities. By promoting and supporting this field, the group aims to build the talent pipeline for both child care providers and offer solutions to currently licensed providers in our region. As child care availability increases, this will also allow those currently at home caring for young ones to move back into the workforce
Without a properly trained workforce, communities cannot flourish or attract new residents and businesses. The MOKAN Partnership recognizes the importance of our labor force and the challenges that come with developing our workers. But with our regional partners, we are excited to tackle these fresh economic development challenges and further our region’s economic prosperity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.