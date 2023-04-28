Welcome to our fourth annual Joplin Area Guide.
In the following pages, you’ll read about all of the great things happening in Joplin and with its larger neighbors.
It’s fascinating, the things that are going on and the people behind them.
Let’s start with the heart of the district — Joplin’s downtown. The amount of investment taking place downtown right now may be the largest since it was built more than a century ago. There’s not a block without major investment and renovation occurring.
Neal Group Construction, owned by Jeff and Carolina Neal, has been leading downtown restoration and redevelopment for nearly two decades. Neal is a Joplin native who had worked overseas as a contractor after serving in the U.S. Air Force and teaching political science at the Air Force Academy. Carolina Neal is a lawyer from Costa Rica who formerly worked in academic, private and public sectors. She manages the administrative work of the couple’s business, and he is the chief executive officer.
One of Joplin’s biggest developments, including new theaters, shopping and apartments, is going up on South Range Line.
Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards summed up what’s happening: “I believe we are now on a direct path for exponential growth and opportunity. This could not be done without the support of citizens, the City Council’s vision, and especially city staff who keep this city firing on all cylinders each day.
Neosho’s downtown is evolving into a dining destination, with multiple new restaurants and eateries on the square. It helps that the popular High Ground Bike Preserve with its miles of trail, and Hickory Creek, stocked with trout, are nearby.
“It’s probably the only urban trout stream in Missouri,” Rick Horton, fisheries management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, once told me.
By that, he means that Hickory Creek is the only White Ribbon trout stream in Missouri that flows through a town of any size. This Ozark stream, fed by numerous springs, is within a short walk of the square, of schools, of the courthouse and much more. It may be the only town in Missouri in which a person could slip out of the office at noon, catch his limit over the lunch hour and be back for a 1 p.m. meeting.
Webb City’s Centennial Park Retail District, on reclaimed mine land, is also taking off. Carthage has a new entertainment complex coming. Building on the successful Block 22 project, Pittsburg State University is considering moving its College of Business downtown. Missouri Southern State University, meanwhile, is working on a new Health Science Innovation Center.
We could go on. Every city in the region has a great story to tell.
You can read about it for yourself in the following pages.
Better yet, get out soon to see these communities, sample their unique food and experience what they have to offer.
