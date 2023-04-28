CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce will host Second Tuesday this year from 4 to 7 p.m. in June, July and August.
The free event is open to the public and includes music, food, local artisans, activities, businesses, nonprofit organizations, churches and youth groups. Each month will feature a different theme. June 13 is Sports Night. July 11 is Dog Days of Summer. August 8 is the Great Outdoors.
Second Tuesday was first launched in Carl Junction in 2019 after seeing the success of events in area communities like Third Thursday in Joplin and the ArtWalk in Pittsburg. New this year, Second Tuesday will be held in Memorial Park.
“For Second Tuesday, we’ll have food trucks, vendors and children’s activities,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, executive director of the Carl Junction Area of Commerce.
Carl Junction’s biggest event of the year, the 26th annual Bluegrass Festival, is slated all day on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Center Creek Park. The event marked its 25-year anniversary last year. Studyvin said some people drove six to seven hours to attend the festival.
On April 13, the Carl Junction chamber’s banquet will be held at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in Joplin.
The chamber will be awarding two graduating seniors with $500 scholarships with money raised through the Chamber Project. “These are funds that we raised from the Chamber Project, our golf scramble and our silent auction during our annual banquet,” Studyvin said.
In the fall, children can go home with an assortment of candy after taking part in the chamber’s annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 27. Studyvin said this event has also grown significantly over the years.
“We saw over 900 families last year during our Trunk or Treat,” she said. “It has been a big deal for Carl Junction.”
The Carl Junction Lions Club hosts the annual Christmas Parade, which is usually held on the first Sunday in December on Main Street. A date has not been officially announced.
