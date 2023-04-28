1. Mayor and Board of Aldermen
Mayor Mark Powers
Mayor Pro Tem LaDonna Allen
cjaldermanwward4b@carljunction.org
Hollie LaVigne, Ward 1
cjaldermanward1a@carljunction.org
Mark Satterlee, Ward 1
cjaldermanward1b@carljunction.org
Rick Flinn, Ward 2
cjaldermanward2b@carljunction.org
Mike Burns, Ward 2
cjaldermanward22@carljunction.org
Bob McAfee, Ward 3
cjaldermanward3a@carljunction.org
David Pyle, Ward 3
cjaldermanward3b@carljunction.org
Roger Spencer, Ward 4
cjaldermanward4a@carljunction.org
The Carl Junction Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of every month at City Hall, 303 N. Main Street, inside the Carl Junction Community Center.
2. Carl Junction Board of Education
President Larry Cowger
Vice President Christie Hutcheson
Kasey Cowger, member
Bob Hays, member
Rob Herron, member
Brian Massey, member
Travis Spencer, member
School Superintendent Phillip Cook
The Carl Junction Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the Instructional Services Center, 201 S. Broadway.
City Leaders
Carl Junction city administrator Steve Lawver
417-649-7237
Fire Chief Joe Perkins
417-649-6062
Police Chief Mark McCall
417-649-7070
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.