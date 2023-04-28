1. Mayor and Board of Aldermen

Mayor Mark Powers

cjmayor@carljunction.org

Mayor Pro Tem LaDonna Allen

cjaldermanwward4b@carljunction.org

Hollie LaVigne, Ward 1

cjaldermanward1a@carljunction.org

Mark Satterlee, Ward 1

cjaldermanward1b@carljunction.org

Rick Flinn, Ward 2

cjaldermanward2b@carljunction.org

Mike Burns, Ward 2

cjaldermanward22@carljunction.org

Bob McAfee, Ward 3

cjaldermanward3a@carljunction.org

David Pyle, Ward 3

cjaldermanward3b@carljunction.org

Roger Spencer, Ward 4

cjaldermanward4a@carljunction.org

The Carl Junction Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of every month at City Hall, 303 N. Main Street, inside the Carl Junction Community Center.

2. Carl Junction Board of Education

President Larry Cowger

larry@cjr1.org

Vice President Christie Hutcheson

christie@cjr1.org

Kasey Cowger, member

kasey@cjr1.org

Bob Hays, member

bob@cjr1.org

Rob Herron, member

rob@cjr1.org

Brian Massey, member

brian@cjr1.org

Travis Spencer, member

travis@cjr1.org

School Superintendent Phillip Cook

PCook@cjr1.org

The Carl Junction Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the Instructional Services Center, 201 S. Broadway.

City Leaders

Carl Junction city administrator Steve Lawver

417-649-7237

cjcityadm@carljunction.org

Fire Chief Joe Perkins

417-649-6062

jperkins@cjfire.org

Police Chief Mark McCall

417-649-7070

cjchief@CarlJunction.org

