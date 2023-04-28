CARTHAGE, Mo. — As a community on Route 66 and one that was on the front lines at the start of America’s bloodiest conflict, Carthage has a lot to draw visitors.
Carthage hosts two festivals each year that draw tens of thousands of people.
Marian Days
The Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer’s monastery in Carthage was established in 1975 when the Catholic Church offered a group of about 185 members of the congregation from South Vietnam a chance to buy the vacant Our Lady of the Ozarks College in Carthage for their new home.
In 1978, the group held the first Marian Days event, which brought in about 1,000 to 1,500 people. The event grew quickly and was drawing crowds in the tens of thousands in the 1980s and 1990s.
Marian Days 2023 is slated for Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, but people start gathering around the CRM grounds two or three weeks before the event starts.
The fathers and brothers of the CRM install larger tents that can be rented by groups on their grounds, while families start arriving and setting up tents in the Stations of the Cross park across Fairview Avenue to the south of the CRM campus and on the lawns of homes around the grounds.
Carthage police officials say Marian Days traditionally draws 40,000 to 70,000 people to Carthage, a community of 15,000. Some years that feature big anniversaries, like the 40th Marian Days, held in 2017, have attracted an estimated 100,000 people.
Maple Leaf Festival
The Maple Leaf Festival started as a marching band competition in 1966, with organizers developing a community fall festival around it in 1967.
Maple Leaf begins with events on the second weekend of October, including baby pageants, and pageants to crown the royalty of the festival, capped off by the Maple Leaf Queen Pageant. That first weekend also typically includes a Maple Leaf Safety Fair at the Carthage Fire Department and events in Central Park.
The festival hits a crescendo starting at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month with the largest parade in Southwest Missouri and one of the largest in the entire state.
Other events
• Food Truck Friday brings food trucks and other entertainment to Central Park in Carthage every second Friday of the month between April and October.
• The Jasper County Youth Fair brings hundreds of young people to Carthage’s Municipal Park for the entire week early in July.
