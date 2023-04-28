Missouri Southern State University is proud of our commitment to provide outstanding educational opportunities for Joplin, the Four States and beyond. Our core mission is education — transforming the lives of students and thereby impacting the growth and vitality of communities. As a public university, Missouri Southern is also strongly committed to partnering and working with others to advance the region.
With gratitude to the university’s many partners, it’s a pleasure to share the university’s progress and aspirations for the year ahead.
Major initiatives
• The Health Science Innovation Center will provide new hands-on “immersive” learning opportunities, support expansion of our health and life science offerings, and further strengthen partnerships with health care and health science entities in Joplin and the region. There has been significant support for this project from the state of Missouri, the city of Joplin, businesses and foundations, individuals, and others. Thanks to this support, the MSSU Board of Governors has approved moving forward with project design, and we anticipate groundbreaking in the fall of 2023, with project completion scheduled for fall 2025.
• In January, our board of governors approved a new, forward-thinking academic program that is unique to our region: a Master of Science degree in data analytics. Data analytics is a growing, high-demand field with expertise needed in business, health care, agriculture, national security and a range of other areas. Our innovative master’s degree program, pending approval of the Higher Learning Commission, was developed by outstanding MSSU faculty with input from regional businesses. To best serve students, it will be offered in both an online and in-person format.
• The Lions Forward Campaign, the first comprehensive fundraising effort at MSSU in over 20 years, is off to a great start. The campaign is a partnership between the university, the Missouri Southern Foundation and our many supporters. Our working goal of $31.5 million is focused on seven priorities that will advance and transform the university for years to come. Gratefully, we have already celebrated several leadership campaign gifts, including Bill and Tracy Gipson’s support of Data Analytics, and Bob and Dot Willcoxon’s investment in the health sciences at MSSU.
An exciting year ahead
In addition to these three major university initiatives, the year ahead will bring other examples of opportunity and progress:
• Taylor Performing Arts Center has reopened following a $2.5 million renovation that included new seating, flooring, sound system, rigging system and stage curtains. This 1700-seat venue will once again serve as a live performance venue for the campus and community, and complement the beautiful new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
• Ireland will be the feature of this fall’s international themed semester. There will be great opportunities for our entire community to learn about and experience the arts, history, business, health care and culture of Ireland.
• In the year ahead, we will continue to invest in our students through our unique MOSO Merit Program. This program provides scholarships ranging from $8,000 to $20,000 for qualifying new freshman, based on their GPA and ACT. For fall 2022, about 70% of MSSU new freshman received a MOSO Merit scholarship. For the fall of 2023, we are expanding scholarship opportunities by offering two new scholarships that will provide increased financial support for our new transfer students.
• This fall, we will expand the MOSO CAPS program to provide even more opportunities for area high school students. Participating students are mentored by industry professionals and MSSU faculty, while being immersed in professional culture and project-based learning. Students receive high school and college credit as part of the program. We are grateful for partnerships with three area school districts and over 50 participating businesses and nonprofit organizations that have made the first year of MOSO CAPS a great success.
• Lion Athletics continues to be a source of pride for the university and community. In addition to significant competitive successes, we are proud that MSSU student-athletes have volunteered over 4,329 hours to the community in 2022-2023. This community partnership has earned MSSU student athletes national recognition by placing No. 5 in the nation among NCAA Division 2 institutions in the TeamWorks Challenge. We look forward to continuing to work with the community on this and other student engagement efforts.
Traveling together
As part of the Joplin City Guide, I like to refer to one of my favorite quotes from an African proverb:
“If you want to travel fast, travel alone. If you want to travel far, travel together.”
Our outstanding staff, faculty and students join me in thanking the greater Joplin community for your support and partnership. We are excited to travel together in the year ahead.
