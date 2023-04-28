It’s an exciting time for Mercy. We’re opening new clinics, adding new providers and giving back to the community.
Our Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care clinic allows you to receive care efficiently, offering walk-in care for a host of issues. This clinic is located at 1421 S. Range Line, just in front of the 15th Street Walmart.
GoHealth is the place to go for a multitude of care needs, from illnesses to injuries and more. We’re opening a second GoHealth near Stone’s Corner this spring.
Our Hold My Place feature at GoHealth allows you to choose from available appointment times, book the time convenient for you and wait in the comfort of your own home.
Mercy has a new walk-in option to handle more severe orthopedic issues. Mercy Clinic Orthopedics and Walk-In Care is located on the first floor at 3126 S. Jackson Ave., with walk-in care available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. This walk-in clinic offers orthopedic care without the need for a referral. Patients can be seen within minutes of walking through the door. X-rays are available on site to diagnose orthopedic injuries in patients as young as five years old.
I’m also excited about our Mercy 65 Prime+ clinic which opened in January at 2216 E. 32nd St., Suite 102.
This clinic, located on the first floor of the New Millennium Professional building, immediately west of Mid-Missouri bank on 32nd Street, offers patients appointments that are both more frequent and longer, to ensure all concerns are addressed.
Our numerous new clinics are a strong step forward in expanding community access to care. In addition we have signed over 20 new physicians, with a mix of primary care providers and specialists.
When you need groceries or your car needs an oil change, you get it taken care of when it’s needed. When you need health care, you too expect it in a timely manner. That’s what increasing the number of Mercy physicians in the community is all about — providing you the best care when you need it.
In February, we hit two significant milestones less than a week apart, one establishing a new offering to the community, the other demonstrating a long-standing commitment to technology and innovation.
On Feb. 16, we celebrated the completion of our 2,000th robotic surgery at Mercy Joplin. Robotics contribute to several different types of surgeries, always benefitting patients with less invasive incisions, which means less painful, faster recoveries. Less than a week later, on Feb. 21, Dr. Junaid Haroon, a new cardiothoracic surgeon, performed our first robotic lung surgery.
I would be remiss if I missed the opportunity to thank The Michael A., Mary Louise, Christine L. Glauber Foundation and our Mercy Health Foundation for a tremendous amount of work that went into funding a new cesarean-section suite in our hospital. We were honored to welcome the Glauber family to a blessing of the new space in late December.
The last thing that I want to mention is my deep appreciation for our Mercy Joplin co-workers. Each day we ask a lot of them and every time they step up. Service to the community is one way we live out our mission here at Mercy. Recently, we set out to benefit Children’s Haven, a local nonprofit that cares for kids whose families face crisis situations. It provides a safe place for kids 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We wanted to help by doing something a little bit unusual, so we started a toilet paper drive with the goal to donate 2,000 rolls. It’s no surprise, knowing our co-workers’ dedication, but we happily delivered almost 2,500 rolls.
We make the impact we do in this community through our co-workers living out the legacy of Catherine McAuley — being the hands and feet of Jesus.
