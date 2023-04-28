Mayor Doug Lawson
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez keenan.cortez@joplinmo.org
Charles Copple
Josh DeTar josh.detar@joplinmo.org
Mark Farnham mark.farnham@joplinmo.org
Gary Shaw gary.shaw@joplinmo.org
Kate Spencer
Phil Stinnett
Christina Williams
christina.williams@joplinmo.org
The Joplin City Council meets the first and third Mondays of each month at Joplin City Council chambers, Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
City officials
City Manager Nick Edwards nedwards@joplinmo.org
Police Chief Sloan Rowland
Fire Chief Gerald Ezell
