A slate of signature events are held each year in Joplin.
One of the longest running events is the Joplin Memorial Run held to honor the 161 victims from the 2011 Joplin tornado as well as celebrate Joplin’s resilience in overcoming the destruction caused by the devastating storm, which also destroyed 8,000 homes, businesses, churches and other structures.
Joplin Memorial Run
Events include the Freeman half-marathon, Sparklight 10K, Liberty 5K, and Sign Designs Kid’s Run, on Saturday, May 20. Packet pickup for registered participants will be held Friday, May 19, at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., in downtown Joplin. The starting location for the events on Saturday, though, is at Cunningham Park on 26th Street and Maiden Lane.
Those age 11 and older may enter the half marathon. The 10K is open to those 10 years old and older. There is no age limit on the 5K, but a parent must register a child and they must participate together. The Kid’s Run is available to children up to 17 years old.
Walkers may participate in all events if they can finish within cut-off times. Runners also must finish within the prescribed times.
All participants receive custom shirts with a finisher medal given for all races. There are refreshments available at the finish line as well a post-party.
Virtual runners receive a bib, goodie bag, shirt and medal that will be sent after the event.
Awards are given in all age categories.
First Thursday ArtWalk
The 16th season of ArtWalk started in March. It is held the first Thursday of every month March through October from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown within the designated Joplin Arts District founded by photographer Linda Teeter.
There are various venues where artists display their works or perform during the event. The March event opened with nine venues, 30 artists and nine musicians.
Artists who wish to be vendors or to exhibit, and acoustic musicians who wish to perform, may contact organizers via email at firstthursdayartwalkjoplin@gmail.com for information or visit Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.
Third Thursday This street fair is now in it’s 16th season in downtown Joplin.
It takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month from March to October, rain or shine. It can be found on Main Street from Second Street to Seventh Street.
It is an event organized by the Joplin Downtown Alliance that features exhibitors including local businesses, food trucks, entertainment, and informational activities by organizations such as Joplin city government and others.
Vendors and exhibitors can apply to reserve a booth location on the event’s Facebook page at https://www.downtownjoplin.com/product/third-thursday-booth online.
Joplin Arts Fest
The 2023 Joplin Arts Fest is scheduled Sept. 15-16 at the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in downtown Joplin. This will be the ninth annual event.
It is a juried art show that offers shopping with artists, live music, children’s activities and food and beverages.
Applications are open through June 16 and can be found at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=11191 online. Musicians and bands also are solicited to perform at the event.
The event was created by the Kiwanis Club and is now organized by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Information can be found at www.downtownjoplin.com/events/joplinartsfest.com or by calling 417-621-9810.
Joplin annual Juneteenth Black Expo
Three days of events will kick off Friday, June 16, with an NAACP-sponsored historical reenactment of local Black History Pioneers.
Events Saturday will start with an Emancipation Golf Scramble and a 5k Celebration Walk/Run. There will be a parade in the East Town neighborhood and a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. Live entertainment is set in the evening until midnight. There will also be arts and a chance for youth to portray legacy leaders.
Sunday will feature a soul food fest with a per-plate charge and easy listening music to wind down and close out the Juneteenth weekend.
