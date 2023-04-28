The Joplin School District’s academic calendar is chock full of events all year long for students, parents, teachers, staff members and the community.
As the spring semester winds down, the major event on everyone’s mind is graduation for Joplin High School. Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023 are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21; further details were not available as of press time.
Graduation is often a two-hour affair that has been hosted in the past at both Kaminsky Gymnasium at the high school and at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation was even held as a drive-thru event in the driveway in front of the high school to allow for social distancing.
Looking ahead to the 2023-24 academic year, the first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 21, and the last day of school will fall on Friday, May 24, 2024. As has been the district’s recent practice, the calendar plans for the first five inclement weather days to be used as AMI, or alternate methods of instruction, days. An additional inclement weather day, if needed, may be made up on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, and/or forgiven for students.
Somewhere in the fall will be football homecoming — and with it, most likely, the high school’s homecoming parade. The longstanding tradition was resurrected in 2019 and canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and then it has been staged in downtown Joplin for the past two years.
Individual schools also host a variety of events throughout the year: open houses, science fairs, shows and plays, band and choir concerts, parent/teacher conferences and much more.
Ongoing, year-round events include meetings of the school board, the seven members of which are elected to three-year terms. The Joplin Board of Education generally meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. Meetings are open to the public unless otherwise specified, as allowed by law in certain circumstances.
