It has been a busy fall and winter in Joplin Schools, and we have so much to be proud of.
Our students are not only learning, they’re giving back to the community and supporting their fellow classmates. They’re working toward their academic goals and making great gains. Our staff are blazing new trails of distinction. They’re making daily commitments to their students, putting in the work to create solutions and growth. And our community shows up in amazing ways every day in support of our Eagles. We couldn’t be more proud.
Even as our students and staff are accomplishing great things, it’s our job as a district to keep reaching toward more success and growth. Our primary purpose is academics. We exist as a school system to provide every student with the best we can offer so they can achieve academically. We measure it annually with every expectation and intention to improve, every year.
Joplin Schools has been working hard behind the scenes for the past 18 months to create a robust plan for school improvement in all buildings and in all grades. We recently unveiled a new five-year strategic plan that showcases our absolute commitment to providing our students and staff with excellent education, support and engagement.
The strategic plan highlights our focus on academic growth, and builds an awareness that our students depend on us to prepare them for life after graduation. We know the best way for our students to reach their full potential is to be actively learning each and every school day. Our plan also focuses in on a need for our community partners and parents to join us in encouraging daily attendance as a vital part of student success.
In addition to academic and attendance goals, the strategic plan is intentional about ensuring high levels of instruction by consistently hiring and recruiting the best educators, and then supporting those educators financially, mentally and collaboratively so they’re able to do their best work for our kids. We’re also committing to surrounding our students with mental health supports as we lean into a whole-child instructional approach.
Finally, the strategic plan outlines a path for intentional, two-way communication with our parents and community members in our partnership to educate Joplin’s youth. Education is truly a team effort, and we’re honored to welcome everyone to the table as we seek the best ways to encourage students to reach for their dreams.
But, if you narrow it down into one phrase, what the district’s new strategic plan promises is “learning today for a better tomorrow.” And when we say learning, we mean ALL of us — every student, every teacher, every principal, custodian, bus driver and literacy specialist — all of us are here to learn together to ensure our kids are learning and growing well.
One way we measure growth is through MAP testing. That’s the Missouri Assessment Program, and it’s taken by third through 12th grade students each year. These tests are very important for individual student and district success. MAP tests are so important that this year we’re rebooting our Academic All-Stars Celebrations to congratulate fourth through eighth grade students who earn Advanced or Proficient scores on MAP tests, and those achieving growth on their test scores from one year to the next. High school students earning these scores for MAP and end-of-course tests will be congratulated later this year with a separate recognition.
We know standardized tests are only a small part of what builds our students into capable learners, so we’re working diligently to reach internal goals like strong attendance, excellent professional development for our teachers, intensive guidance from learning-focused principals, guaranteed and viable curriculum, and social and emotional learning supports. We’re committed to being the best place for Joplin’s kids to learn and grow.
We continue to be thankful for the way this community surrounds our students and teachers every day, partnering with us in this important work. Joplin Schools isn’t just a set of buildings. It’s a home and a starting place and a foundation for our Eagles to grow wings that will carry them into their futures.
So while it has been a busy fall and winter in Joplin Schools, it’s about to be a busy spring as well. Keep your eyes on the horizon for more great impacts by Joplin’s students and educators.
Have a great rest of the year, and Go Eagles!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.