Miami Public Schools Administration Office

2116 Rockdale Blvd., Miami Okla., 74354

Nick Highsmith - nhighsmith@miamips.net

Superintendent

918-542-8455

School Board meetings

The Board of Education meets at 6 p.m., the second Monday of each month at the administration office.

President - Chuck McKibben - cmckibben@miamips.net

Vice President - Donni Long - dlong@miamips.net

Board Clerk - Brandon Foster - bfoster@miamips.net

Deputy Clerk - Harley Turner - hturner@miamips.net

*Member - Mark Zordel - mzordel@miamips.net

City of Miami

129 5th Avenue NW, Miami, OK 74354

Mailing Address for all departments P.O. Box 1288, Miami, OK 74354

City Manager - Bo Reese - breese@miamiokla.net

918-541-2203

City Council

Regular Meetings take place in the Civic Center, 129 5th Avenue NW, at 6 p.m. on the first, and third Monday of the month, and at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month.

*Mayor - Bless Parker - 918-542-9251

Members

Brian Estep Ward One - 918-544-6349

Kevin Dunkel Ward Two - 918-544-6461

Dwain Sundberg Ward Three - 918-919-2550

Brad Williams Ward Four - 918-544-6350

Police Chief - Thomas Anderson

129 5th Ave NW, Miami, OK 74354

tanderson@miamiokla.net | 918-542-5585

Sheriff - David Dean

28 B St SE, Miami, OK 74354

osc@cableone.net 918-542-2806

Fire Chief - Robert Wright

103 Goodrich Blvd, Miami, OK 74354

rwright@miamiokla.net | 918-541-2322