Miami Public Schools Administration Office
2116 Rockdale Blvd., Miami Okla., 74354
Nick Highsmith - nhighsmith@miamips.net
Superintendent
918-542-8455
School Board meetings
The Board of Education meets at 6 p.m., the second Monday of each month at the administration office.
President - Chuck McKibben - cmckibben@miamips.net
Vice President - Donni Long - dlong@miamips.net
Board Clerk - Brandon Foster - bfoster@miamips.net
Deputy Clerk - Harley Turner - hturner@miamips.net
*Member - Mark Zordel - mzordel@miamips.net
City of Miami
129 5th Avenue NW, Miami, OK 74354
Mailing Address for all departments P.O. Box 1288, Miami, OK 74354
City Manager - Bo Reese - breese@miamiokla.net
918-541-2203
City Council
Regular Meetings take place in the Civic Center, 129 5th Avenue NW, at 6 p.m. on the first, and third Monday of the month, and at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month.
*Mayor - Bless Parker - 918-542-9251
Members
Brian Estep Ward One - 918-544-6349
Kevin Dunkel Ward Two - 918-544-6461
Dwain Sundberg Ward Three - 918-919-2550
Brad Williams Ward Four - 918-544-6350
Police Chief - Thomas Anderson
129 5th Ave NW, Miami, OK 74354
tanderson@miamiokla.net | 918-542-5585
Sheriff - David Dean
28 B St SE, Miami, OK 74354
osc@cableone.net 918-542-2806
Fire Chief - Robert Wright
103 Goodrich Blvd, Miami, OK 74354
rwright@miamiokla.net | 918-541-2322
