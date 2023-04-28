MIAMI, Okla. — Music, barbecue and rodeo — three pieces of the main festivals that call Miami home. Both are designed to provide an entertainment experience for residents and tourists alike.
The third annual Route 66 Heritage Festival gets underway on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29.
Amanda Davis, Miami Convention and Visitor Bureau executive director, describes the festival as a “fun two-day family event that celebrates the heritage of the Miami area with free concerts and many options for families and people of all ages.”
“This event is a combination of many organizations and businesses that have made major investments to provide an experience for thousands of people,” Davis said.
The festival began as the community emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis said the initial goals included giving community members and visitors alike a weekend celebrating Miami’s spot on Route 66 through music.
Smokin’ on the Route
In 2022, the Smokin’ on the Route KCBS BBQ Competition and Kidsville was added to provide additional entertainment options.
Davis said they expect at least 40 professional teams to participate in the second Smokin’ on the Route. Officials are also expanding the offerings in Kidsville with bigger and better activities for children and their families.
“We are excited for year three to allow us to really position the event as a destination along the Mother Road,” Davis said. “Miami is a top destination on Route 66 and we want the opportunity to share our hospitality with people from all over the world.
“We are hopeful it can spur some future development when those attending the festival see the commitment from area businesses that help us execute this festival without charging for tickets for the concerts and other activities.”
Rodeo Miami
The 13-time Rodeo of the Year in the American Cowboys Rodeo Association, Rodeo Miami is a regional rodeo that attracts more than 400 contestants and nearly 13,000 fans during a multiday period in August.
This year’s rodeo is set for Thursday to Saturday, August 24-26. Davis said the production, which takes place at the Miami Fairgrounds, provides “fun, clean family entertainment” year after year.
“There are a lot of things that happen to truly make it one of the most entertaining and competitive rodeos in the region,” Davis said. “The payout at Rodeo Miami is huge and the contestants have voted it the rodeo of the year since 2010.”
One draw, Davis said, is the rodeo gives fans the ability to sit in a VIP area at the bottom of the grandstands, which allows them to be part of the action.
Davis said the event is a partnership with the Rodeo Miami Committee, Northeastern A&M College, the city of Miami, and the Visit Miami OK (CVB) team.
While the rodeo has taken place for more than 90 years, Rodeo Miami as it exists today began in 2010. Davis said the event has grown each year since.
“We know that this rodeo is a scheduled family event each year and attendees come from multiple states,” Davis said. “Ticket sales and sponsorships continue to grow each year and this committee is committed to putting money back into the community through the Rodeo Miami Gives Back Campaign.
“We’ve raised thousands of dollars at the event that goes back to local heroes fighting cancer. It’s a blessing to be around a group of volunteers that understand the importance of taking care of our own and supporting many great causes.”
For more information, persons interested may visit www.visitmiamiok.com or the Rodeo Miami and Route 66 Heritage Festival Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.