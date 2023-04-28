Missouri Southern State University hosts events throughout the year for the campus and community alike, but the next one on the calendar is a major one: spring commencement, slated for Saturday, May 13, in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
A ceremony for graduates of the College of Health, Life Sciences and Education will begin at 10 a.m. A ceremony for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business, Communication and Technology, and students with a bachelor’s degree in general studies will begin at 2 p.m.
There is no limit on the number of guests who may attend.
After the summer, the fall semester will kick into high gear with the university’s signature event: its themed semester, an initiative of its mission of international education.
The themed semester is full of activities including guest lectures, musical productions, art exhibits, films, a book club and more, all from a specific country or region of the world. The past three themed semesters have focused on the Czech Republic, Japan and the Caribbean.
The activities, generally offered for free, are designed to bring the international world to the MSSU campus; they also help educate the community on cultures, traditions, histories and more beyond our own.
Internationally focused events continue into the spring beginning with the MSSU Institute of International Studies and the Harrison and June Kash International Film Festival, which presents a series of outstanding films chosen by faculty across campus, and the World Music and Cuisine Festival, an evening of food and culture from across the globe.
Another significant event hosted for both campus and community is football homecoming, and with it, a homecoming parade. The parade in recent years has taken its route through downtown Joplin ahead of the big game.
