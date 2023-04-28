By joe hadsall•jhadsall@joplinglobe.com
NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho runs major annual festivals.
Celebrate Neosho has the honor of kicking off Southwest Missouri’s Independence Day celebrations. Typically held on the last Saturday of June, it is usually one of the first Fourth of July celebrations in the region. The event features a day of festivities around Neosho’s square and a fireworks show set off in neighboring Morse Park.
The Neosho Fall Festival is also held on the downtown square, usually on the first Saturday in October.
Loosely using an arts and crafts theme, over the last few years the city has opened the door to all types of vendors. The Neosho Arts Council and Newton County Historical Society also are involved with the activities.
Other events
The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce every year organizes the Citywide Garage Sale, which is purported to be the largest garage sale in the state. The event draws bargain hunters from all over the region.
Chamber officials provide a map to the more than 400 sales.
The Neosho Holiday Classic, organized by the Neosho School District and Branco Construction, draws teams from across the country to an exciting weekend of high school basketball. It is usually held at the end of the year, during the school’s Christmas break.
The Neosho annual Dogwood Tour is also a signature event for the community.
The tour is a free and self-guided.
The Dogwood Tour was initiated in 1961 by the Rotary Club and over the years has brought thousands of visitors into the community to share in the beauty of Missouri’s official tree, which graces many of the hills and hollows of the Neosho area.
