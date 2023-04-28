I’m regularly asked, “How are things going?” And every time, as I gather my thoughts for an answer, feelings of excitement and resolve come rushing in. This is the scoreboard question. As a community, is Joplin winning, improving, advancing?
The answer is, unequivocally, yes, for now, but the game isn’t over.
Here’s how Joplin has scored points over the last year:
Economic Development
Recent years have seen record and near-record investment in the community, according to building permits.
It’s easy to see construction in nearly every part of the city. Multifamily housing represented a majority of the new permits, which is a leading indicator for population growth. This could give way to much more investment in future years. A well-maintained community is attractive for economic development. In 2022, the city issued 77 demolition permits, which will certainly help the community remediate blight and pave the way for new opportunities. Major additional buildouts took place at our Crossroads Business Park, which will strengthen and grow existing and new industries.
American Rescue Plan Act
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in 2021 and provided $1.9 trillion in economic stimulus. The magnitude of this investment into cities all across the country hasn’t been seen since the WPA Act in 1935 following the Great Depression. The city has been aggressively pursuing grant funds from this legislation to bring home taxpayer money and to address community needs.
To date, the city has been awarded nearly $26.2 million in grant funds. This is money that has already been paid by taxpayers that won’t need to be provided through additional taxes and would have certainly been utilized by some other city.
In partnership with the state of Missouri and Jasper County, these funds will help widen and improve 20th Street from Schifferdecker Avenue toward State Line, widen Zora Street between Range Line and I-249, purchase equipment for the police and fire departments, and provide capital improvement funds to improve water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure.
Multiple other grants are in the works with high hopes of similar results.
Proposition Action
In 2021, voters approved Proposition Action, which provided funding for community improvements across a range of city services and programs. Following voter approval, the city has created a recruitment incentive to help attract police officers to our community. To date, this incentive helped attract seven new officers to the city. The funding has also helped incentivize the demolition and replacement of dilapidated homes, improve staffing for the fire department, allowed for the recent hiring of park rangers, and funding to help maintain the city’s infrastructure.
Organizational Improvement
Cities all across the country face challenges in recruiting and retaining personnel. As a service organization, essential services cannot be provided without dedicated men and women who care about this city. In 2022, the city committed to organizational improvements through collective bargaining agreements — a first — and in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of FireFighters.
Following improved economic conditions and the expiration of a successful tax-increment financing development, the city was able to partially fund wage improvements for all city employees. The city is still in need of a long-term solution to revenue challenges to help address compensation and staffing needs. Without it, these small improvements will be erased, giving the status quo victory.
Serving the community is a team sport and these and other successes would not be possible without great people working for the city and great community partners such as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Joplin Alliance, the Joplin School District and Missouri Southern State University among so many others.
It can’t go without saying that 2022 also had moments of incredible loss and adversity. The city organization continues to mourn and heal following the tragic loss of Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. These men gave the ultimate sacrifice to serve this community. On behalf of the city organization, I want to thank those in the community who have helped honor these men. Your remembrance and support build resolve to keep fighting for a better Joplin.
Joplin has overcome many challenges over the years, but I believe we are now on a direct path for exponential growth and opportunity. This could not be done without the support of citizens, the City Council’s vision, and especially city staff who keep this city firing on all cylinders each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.