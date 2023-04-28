Freeman Health System encourages all of our staff members to think creatively and put innovative ideas into action. Thanks to our dedicated team of professionals, we have continued to move the health system forward and improve services and outcomes for patients.
You may have noticed heavy construction at the corner of McIntosh Circle and West 34th Street on the Freeman West campus. As the walls go up, it gets easier and easier to envision our new 30,169-square-foot medical office building that will house physicians specializing in pain management, dermatology, urology, general surgery and other disciplines.
Speaking of construction, we’re also expanding the Medical Office Building in Neosho. Our plan calls for a 4,266-square-foot addition that includes 14 new exam rooms, two physician offices and a lab. The expansion will also support the family medicine residency program, and 12 new parking spaces will be added.
We’re excited our family medicine residency program is completing its first year. In the next school year, we’re adding five more students, bringing the total to 10. We are intentionally recruiting medical students with ties to the area, with the long-term goal of keeping these physicians in the Four-State Area after completing the residency.
Ozark Center is working with our family medicine residency to include behavioral health training, especially for treating children and adolescents. This augmentation of training opportunities is possible because of a $2.5 million/5-year grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Speaking of Ozark Center, we’re opening a brand new residential cottage at Turnaround Ranch, a 36-bed residential treatment facility for adolescents. We hope to match our staff’s extraordinary compassion, commitment and enthusiasm with an equally impressive physical environment that emphasizes principles such as safety, trustworthiness, choice, collaboration and empowerment.
Freeman is also the first and only in the region to invest in GE Healthcare’s Senographe Pristina Dueta, a 3D mammography system that enables women to determine the pressure applied for compression, improves women’s experiences and delivers better images. While early detection greatly improves outcomes, nearly 50% of women forgo annual mammograms, largely due to discomfort and fear. Because the system addresses the patient’s comfort, the Pristina’s potential to increase the number of annual screening exams is an important step forward in women’s health care.
Freeman now offers a new, leading-edge therapy to alleviate chronic lower back pain. Freeman Institute for Pain Management is the first and only in the area to offer the ReActiv8 Neurostimulation System. It’s an implantable medical device that works by activating muscles that control stability of the lower back.
Freeman is investing in a breakthrough sleep therapy called Inspire for people who cannot use a CPAP machine. We’re the first health system in the area to provide it. Our Inspire team includes a pulmonologist, a sleep medicine specialist, and an ear, nose and throat specialist. Freeman is fortunate to have three excellent physicians collaborating in a comprehensive, multidisciplinary, minimally invasive approach for treating poor sleep that results in the best therapy outcomes.
When a child is sick or a newborn is not thriving, parents want access to the highest level of care. That’s why Freeman now has a pediatric gastroenterologist on staff. He treats all GI disorders, including celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome and many other disorders.
In Southeast Kansas, we now have several clinics and offer many specialties, including internal medicine, ENT, family medicine, general surgery, cardiology, cardiovascular services, endocrinology and diabetes services, medical and radiation oncology, nephrology, occupational health, orthopaedics and sports medicine, pain management, physical therapy, pulmonology services (including pulmonary function testing) and rheumatology. We also have a surgery center in Pittsburg, Kansas, and three walk-in labs. We offer MRI and PET/CT services in Pittsburg, as well.
To alleviate a shortage of scrub techs at Freeman, we started our own scrub tech training program and invited people to train free of charge. They get paid while they’re training, and it’s a great way for our staff members to advance their careers and a great way to ensure we are providing the highest level of care to our patients. The program has been quite successful, and we recently received a $1.8 million grant to expand workforce training programs.
Accolades
Let’s finish with some accolades. Freeman Health System has been named one of the 350 best maternity hospitals in the country in a list compiled by Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group in 2022. Freeman is the only hospital in the Four-State Area to make the list.
We’re honored to receive the VigiLanz Pharmacy Team of the Year award. This is a big deal, and it honors our pharmacists for their significant contributions and improvements to patient care and safety at Freeman Health System. Our pharmacists play a crucial role in patient care, and we’re proud of their accomplishments.
In closing, we’re delighted Freeman Health System has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. We are collaborating with other organizations to eliminate health disparities and improve the health and well-being of all people, and we have the opportunity to help people of all ages thrive and achieve their full potential, free of preventable disease, disability, injury, and premature death.
