PITTSBURG, Kan. — The bustling Southeast Kansas town of Pittsburg — home of Pittsburg State University, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — boasts a lively lineup of annual festivals.
Foremost among those is the celebration of Little Balkans Days each Labor Day weekend. Begun in 1985 to celebrate the region's history, ethnic diversity and community spirit, the festival features live music, arts and crafts vendors, local history tours, a fishing derby, car show and train rides to name a few of the many activities the three-day weekend has to offer.
Fried chicken dinners from the city's famous rival restaurants, Chicken Annie's and Chicken Mary's, are an integral attraction of Little Balkans Days.
For more information, go to https://littlebalkansfestival.com.
Twice a year, in the spring and fall, the Pittsburg ArtWalk showcases the artistic talents of local residents in two-dimensional and three-dimensional works as well as performance art. The festival atmosphere of the downtown ArtWalks is enlivened by live music, art demonstrations and related activities, and great food.
Visit https://pittsburgartwalk.com.
The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has developed in collaboration with Pittsburg State University an annual fall tradition known as Paint the Town Red. The event seeks to bring the community together to celebrate the school's first home football game each year. Activities include a citywide business decorating contest, a 5K fun run and block party and pep rally in the downtown.
There's more about this at www.pittsburgareachamber.com.
The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department hosts the annual Fourth of July Festival celebrating Independence Day with music and other live performances, activities for children, amusement park rides and food vendors, all culminating in the grand finale of a fireworks show.
See https://www.pittks.org/community/programs/festivals-fairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.