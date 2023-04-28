Pittsburg City Commission
Mayor F. Ronald Seglie
Board President Stu Hite
Cheryl Brooks
Dawn McNay
Chuck Munsell
The Pittsburg City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the
second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in the courtroom
of the Law Enforcement Center at 201 N. Pine St.
City officials
City Manager Daron Hall
(620) 231-4100
Fire Chief Taylor Cerne
(620) 231-1870
Police Chief Brent Narges
(620) 235-0400
Pittsburg Unified School District 250
Superintendent Richard Proffitt
(620) 235-3100
Board President Micky Painter
Vice President Ed McKechnie
Rusty Akins
Jason Grotheer
Joe Kennedy
Laura Sullivan
Marlene Willis
The Board of Education's meetings schedule for the year is approved
at the board's first meeting in July and is available at www.usd250.org.
