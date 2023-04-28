Pittsburg City Commission

Mayor F. Ronald Seglie

ron.seglie@pittks.org

Board President Stu Hite

stu.hite@pittks.org

Cheryl Brooks

cheryl.brooks@pittks.org

Dawn McNay

dawn.mcnay@pittks.org

Chuck Munsell

chuck.munsell@pittks.org

The Pittsburg City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the

second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in the courtroom

of the Law Enforcement Center at 201 N. Pine St.

City officials

City Manager Daron Hall

(620) 231-4100

daron.hall@pittks.org

Fire Chief Taylor Cerne

(620) 231-1870

taylor.cerne@pittks.org

Police Chief Brent Narges

(620) 235-0400

brent.narges@pittks.org

Pittsburg Unified School District 250

Superintendent Richard Proffitt

(620) 235-3100

Board President Micky Painter

mpainter@usd250.org

Vice President Ed McKechnie

emckechnie@usd250.org

Rusty Akins

rakins@usd250.org

Jason Grotheer

jgrotheer@usd250.org

Joe Kennedy

jkennedy@usd250.org

Laura Sullivan

lsullivan@usd250.org

Marlene Willis

mwillis@usd250.org

The Board of Education's meetings schedule for the year is approved

at the board's first meeting in July and is available at www.usd250.org.

