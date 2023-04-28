I’ll never forget my introduction to a chamber of commerce. It was 2005 and my first week on the job at a bank in Fort Smith, Arkansas. My new boss had informed me that we were members of the chamber and asked that I become an ambassador to represent the bank at events and in the community.
“It will be a great way for you to get to know potential clients,” she said. My response was, “That sounds pretty cool. What’s a chamber?”
Fast forward 18 years and I often get asked this same question.
I can’t speak for every chamber, but the answer I can give for ours is that the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, community development organization serving its members and the business community in and around Joplin. While we partner with the city of Joplin, we are a private entity and not a government agency. Working with our members, volunteer board members, partners and sponsors, we are charged with supporting business and economic strength to create a strong and diverse economic ecosystem. Ultimately, we help create a cohesive and connected community where people want to visit, live and invest. So, how do we accomplish this? I’s a three-pronged approach that I refer to as the three Cs.
Catalysts
We are catalysts for growth and success.
We foster business growth in a wide variety of ways. We connect buyers and sellers, vendors and suppliers, businesses and consumers, and folks with challenges to those with solutions. You will often hear the chamber staff say that we might not have a solution for you, but one of our more than 800 members will. Whether you meet and engage with someone at our Business EXPO, a Morning Brew or Business After Hours, over lunch or in the digital space, there are always plenty of connections to be made. Sometimes it’s just a matter of reaching out to one of our staff members and we’ll take care of the rest.
Collaborators
We convene leaders and influencers in the community to collaborate and get things done. Sometimes this is a challenge to be overcome and sometimes it’s an opportunity to be had.
A perfect example of this is bringing together leaders from some of our strongest economic drivers, such as Missouri Southern State University, Crowder College, Kansas City University, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital and the city of Joplin, to drive economic growth. These institutions are working together to create a strategic growth plan that will shape the direction of our community for the next five to 10 years. We are currently in the process of building out a strategic growth plan and all of these institutions will play a role in providing input that will lead to an agreed upon road map that will help shape the direction and decision-making in our community for the next 5 to 10 years, and will have a lasting, positive impact on our future growth for the next 20 and beyond.
Champions
This is the fun part. We love to champion our community and our businesses by spreading good news about what’s happening. We celebrate our members in many ways — with ribbon-cuttings to commemorate a new business, location or milestone; by shining a light on them through our social media platforms; or by partnering with them at events to enhance their visibility. We give out awards for jobs well done and we invite members to share their expertise with others.
And we promote Joplin as a great place to invest and do business to those who haven’t yet discovered or landed in Joplin. For example, when Joplin was recognized as the second-best place nationwide for remote workers by The Wall Street Journal, we shouted it from the rooftops with billboards and digital ad campaigns.
So, there you have it.
Hopefully that gives you a better understanding of what exactly a chamber is and does. Sometimes the chamber leads, sometimes the chamber supports, and sometimes we simply need to get out of the way. But whatever we do, it’s always with the intent of supporting business and economic strength in and around Joplin.
