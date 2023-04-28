WEBB CITY, Mo. — Mark those calendars because several annual events are returning to Webb City, including the town’s premiere festival, Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza, which drew over 10,000 people last summer.
Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza is Webb City’s summer family festival and outdoor expo. Held the second weekend of July each year in King Jack Park, the premiere festival features live entertainment, a car show, a cook-off, food trucks, craft vendors, inflatables, fireworks and more.
The 14th annual Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza is slated Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. The two-day festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Erin Turner, economic and community development director of Webb City, said the event will be bigger and better than in years past.
“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” she said. “We’re having to expand the car show this year, and we have a new bounce house company that’s asked to be a part of it. We’re really excited.”
Turner said they have partnered with a national group called Hope For 22 A Day to assist veterans who are struggling and contemplating suicide. A Department of Veterans Affairs study estimated that, on average, 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
“We will have live entertainment, children’s activities, a car show, and on Friday night, we’re doing a Cruise With A Cause this year, so proceeds from the events will help benefit local active military, police and firefighters,” said Turner. “We want to focus on mental health awareness for these heroes.”
Turner said the headliners Friday night will be Maddy Anderson and Oh Sammy, who are brother and sister. There will be a ticketed meet-and-greet event Friday and a semiformal after-party following the show.
A new addition is a rib cook-off competition; people will be able to taste and judge their favorites. The Tulsa Wind Riders and monster truck rides will return, as well as the Red White and Blue Beverage tent.
Starting May 4, the Webb City Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its Downtown After Dark series, to continue on the first Thursday of the month through October. The event combines snacks, alcoholic beverages and local shopping at participating businesses on Main Street. Each month will have its own theme.
The Webb City Chamber of Commerce will host a Route 66 Car Cruise Night on the second Saturday of each month from May through September on Main Street. Cruisers and car enthusiasts can show off their wheels in historic downtown Webb City. The first Webb City Car Cruise is set from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
In late September, the chamber will host Paint the Town Red during the week of Webb City High School’s football homecoming. Festivities include a Mr. & Miss Webb City contest, a homecoming parade, a community bonfire and a business decorating contest. The parade is set Wednesday, Sept. 20, and the homecoming game will follow on Friday night.
Webb City will host its annual Badges and Burgers fundraiser in October at the Webb City Fire Department. The Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will also be held in October.
VIP passes for the annual Webb City Holiday Merry Market will go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 3, on the Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce website. Pass holders will receive a coupon book, a swag bag and items from participating merchants.
Polar Bear Express tickets will go on sale online at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Turner said tickets sold out within a few days last year. King Jack Park will be decorated with Christmas lights and families can ride the historic trolley to see the displays.
The park lighting ceremony will begin at sundown on Friday, Nov. 24. Polar Bear Express will operate from late November to mid-December. The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
