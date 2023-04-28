1. Mayor and City Council members:
Mayor Lynn Ragsdale
Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Fisher
Andy Queen, Ward 1
Ray Edwards, Ward 1
Gina Monson, Ward 2
Alisa Barroeta, Ward 2
Jonathan Shull, Ward 3
Debbie Darby, Ward 4
Jim Dawson, Ward 4
The Webb City Council holds meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 200 S. Main Street. City Hall can be reached at 417-673-4651.
2. Webb City School Board members:
President Dan McGrew
417-673-6000
David Collard
417-673-6000
Stephen Crane
417-673-6000
Jason Woodmansee
417-673-6000
Lisa Robinson
417-673-6000
Jeanne Newby
417-673-6000
William Roderique
417-673-6000
Superintendent Anthony Rossetti
The Webb City Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Webb City Student Services Center 1000 N. The district office can be reached at 417-673-6000.
City Leaders
Webb City Administrator Carl Francis
417-673-4651
Fire Chief Andrew Roughton
417-673-2254
Police Chief Donald E. Melton
417-673-1911
