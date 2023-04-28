1. Mayor and City Council members:

Mayor Lynn Ragsdale

lynnragsdale@gmail.com

Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Fisher

jerry.fisher3668@gmail.com

Andy Queen, Ward 1

rqueen@farmersagent.com

Ray Edwards, Ward 1

webbcitycouncil8@gmail.com

Gina Monson, Ward 2

glam62.gm@gmail.com

Alisa Barroeta, Ward 2

barroeta_alisa@yahoo.com

Jonathan Shull, Ward 3

shulljs@gmail.com

Debbie Darby, Ward 4

debbied66@hotmail.com

Jim Dawson, Ward 4

jim@dawsonheritage.com

The Webb City Council holds meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 200 S. Main Street. City Hall can be reached at 417-673-4651.

2. Webb City School Board members:

President Dan McGrew

417-673-6000

David Collard

417-673-6000

Stephen Crane

417-673-6000

Jason Woodmansee

417-673-6000

Lisa Robinson

417-673-6000

Jeanne Newby

417-673-6000

William Roderique

417-673-6000

Superintendent Anthony Rossetti

trossetti@wcr7.org

The Webb City Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Webb City Student Services Center 1000 N. The district office can be reached at 417-673-6000.

City Leaders

Webb City Administrator Carl Francis

417-673-4651

cfrancis@webbcity.org

Fire Chief Andrew Roughton

417-673-2254

aroughton@webbcityfd.org

Police Chief Donald E. Melton

417-673-1911

dmelton@webbcitypd.org

