Do you have Ozark ancestors who served during the Civil War? Much can be learned about your family history by visiting the battlefields where they fought and by researching their military records. Include those details in the family history.
Some nearby battlefield sites in Missouri are Wilson’s Creek, Newtonia and Carthage. A Kansas site is at Baxter Springs, and Arkansas sites are Pea Ridge, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove.
The Battle of Carthage, which was fought July 5, 1861, was a Confederate victory. Over 240 men were killed. A 7.5-acre site is located on Chestnut Street in Carthage. The Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum is on Grant Street.
A major battle was fought Aug. 10, 1861, at Wilson’s Creek, located west of Springfield. The battle was a Confederate victory. The 1,749-acre site has a museum and walking trail as well as a self-guided auto tour. About 500 men were killed, and many others were missing.
At Newtonia, located southeast of Granby, two battles were fought. The one on Sept. 30, 1862, was a Confederate victory, and the one on Oct. 28, 1864, was a Union victory. The Ritchey Mansion in Newtonia served as a hospital for the soldiers. Several hundred men were killed.
More than 20 soldiers were killed May 18, 1863, north of Joplin at the Rader Farm. The soldiers from the 1st Kansas Colored unit and the 2nd Kansas Volunteer Artillery Battery of the Union army were foraging for food when they were ambushed by 70 Confederate bushwhackera led by Thomas Livingston. Homes in the nearby town of Sherwood were burned in retaliation. A 5-acre park at the corner of Peace Church Road and Fountain Road honors those killed during the massacre.
The Battle of Prairie Grove was fought Dec. 7, 1862. When it was over, 2,700 men were killed, wounded or missing. Only 375 acres of the 3,000-acre battlefield are included in the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. In addition to a museum, there is a village of several houses from that time period. Surrounding the village is a wall built of stones from the 40 communities affected by the battle.
On March 7-8, 1862, a battle was fought near Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Over 2,000 men were killed. Much of the battle, which was a Union victory, centered around Elkhorn Tavern, located along the Old Wire Road — also known as the Telegraph Road. Pea Ridge National Military Park has 4,300 acres.
The Battle of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was fought April 18, 1863. After the Union victory, over 100 men were dead. The battle was fought where College Avenue meets Dickson Street in front of the courthouse. The Headquarters House on Dickson Street has a museum about the battle.
A massacre occurred at Baxter Springs, Kansas, on Oct. 6, 1863, when Quantrill and his Confederate bushwhackers mounted a surprise attack on Fort Blair. Over 100 people were killed. Similar to the Rader Farm massacre, both white and Black soldiers fought. The Fort Blair Historic Site is on East Sixth Street. The museum on East Avenue has displays about the battle.
