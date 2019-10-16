National issue

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Carl Junction Board of Aldermen, Mayor Mark Powers cited information from the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids that said 24 cities and counties in Missouri have raised the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. In Kansas, the count stood at 25 cities and counties.

The communities closest to Carl Junction to raise the purchase age are Parsons, Kansas, and Springfield.

Fifteen states have taken such action, including Arkansas and Texas as of Sept. 1. Three more states have voted to raise the purchase age, but the laws haven’t taken effect yet.

According to the campaign, “Nearly all smokers start as kids or young adults, and these age groups are heavily targeted by the tobacco industry. Increasing the tobacco age to 21 will help to prevent young people from ever starting to smoke and to reduce the deaths, disease and health care costs caused by tobacco use.”