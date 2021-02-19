An earlier closure of 44th Street near Range Line Road that was postponed because of weather is rescheduled to start Monday.
The street will be closed from Richard Joseph Avenue to Range Line. The reason for the closure is construction to widen 44th Street.
Detours will be posted on Range Line Road directing drivers to use 43rd Street (Keller Drive) and Richard Joseph Boulevard for access to 44th Street. Traffic coming from 44th Street will be detoured to Richard Joseph Boulevard and directed to 43rd Street (Keller Drive) for Range Line Road access.
The closure may last until early April because of the amount of work to be done, which will include final paving that will need to be done as weather permits. This leg of the work is part of a project to widen 44th Street to Connecticut Avenue and Connecticut Avenue north to 32nd Street.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 543.
