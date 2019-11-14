A “striking lack of leadership” by representatives of Garden City (Kansas) Community College contributed to the death of Braeden Bradforth in August 2018, and among those criticized was then-head coach Jeff Sims, now the head football coach for Missouri Southern State University.
An external review of the circumstances leading up the player's death found that, “There was little to no oversight of the preparation for and execution of the August 1, 2018, conditioning test designed and run by Coach Sims. This lack of oversight set off a series of events that ended with the death of Braeden Bradforth.”
The external review tasked to identify facts that contributed to Bradforth’s death by exertional heat stroke also reported, " ... there was a failure to properly assess student-athletes prior to the August 1 conditioning test described by one witness as an intense cardio workout.
Sims declined comment when the Globe contacted him today, stating, “I am not allowed to talk publicly about the report.”
Bradforth, from New Jersey, arrived in Garden City on July 30 seeking an opportunity to play for the GCCC football team. The 19-year-old defensive lineman was found unconscious outside of his dorm room after a practice on Aug. 1 and died later in the night at a local hospital.
Hours before being declared dead, Bradforth had taken part in a conditioning test that required players to complete four sets of nine 50-yard sprints. Players were granted eight-second breaks between each sprint and two-minute breaks between each set. The report also noted that water was made available to all of the players throughout the workout.
“When Braeden Bradforth arrived in Garden City, his physical condition should have been evident to the athletic trainers and coaches,” the report states. “He was overweight at 315 lbs., out of shape, and should not have run the conditioning test as designed and implemented. A cause of death was a poorly designed and administered conditioning test for an unconditioned, non-acclimatized student-athlete at an altitude with nine percent less oxygen than he was accustomed to at him home in Neptune, N.J.”
