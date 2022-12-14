Improving signs on the Ruby Jack and Frisco Greenway trails and eventually bridging the gap between the two trails to connect all the major towns in Jasper County with biking and walking are among the goals of the Joplin Trails Coalition.
The two goals were among the major topics at a public meeting Tuesday night with Joplin Trails Coalition President Bob Herbst and members of the coalition leadership, but safety was also noted as a way to improve the two rail lines-turned-trails in Jasper County.
Herbst said bridging the gap between the north end of the Frisco Greenway Trail in Webb City and the Ruby Jack Trail somewhere in Oronogo was certainly one of the priorities on the table, but trail users at the meeting had safety at street crossings on their minds as well.
“The thing that came to mind most is we need to do a better job with safety,” Herbst said. “I think some of the concerns raised in the meeting about traffic were very valid, and those are things that take a little bit of money, but not a terrible amount. I think we really need to address that.”
Some of the discussions regarding safety revolved around signs and markings at crossings where the two trails cross county lanes, city streets and major arteries.
One attendee suggested markings at all crossings telling the street name or number. Right now, some crossings are marked with those names and numbers, but many are not.
That could mean problems if someone had an emergency and had trouble telling a dispatcher where he or she was.
Herbst said the Joplin Trails Coalition board would talk about how to address it with the group's limited funds.
Henri Coeme, with the Joplin Roadrunners running club, asked if there was a way to mark the trail crossings better for motorists so they know they’re approaching and crossing a walking or bicycling trail.
“All the trails, especially the Frisco Trail, the crossings, which are probably not under your supervision as public roads, we find the crossings sometimes quite dangerous,” Coeme said. “All of a sudden you come off the trail and you’re on the street and back on the trail, and we had a couple of incidents where there were sudden stops of cars.”
Herbst said some roads have signs warning drivers that they were approaching a trail, but certainly not all.
Paul Teverow, with the coalition board, said that in most cities and in the county, motorists have no obligation to yield to pedestrian or bicycle traffic.
Herbst said the board can look at working with communities and the county to improve visibility of crossings with signs or with stripes.
Herbst said the coalition is also working to do better at maintaining the trail.
He said they’ve had to deal with washouts during the heavy rains last spring and cracks forming in the trail during the drought last summer.
They will also be looking at adding railings to seven bridges on the Ruby Jack and one bridge on the Frisco Greenway Trail.
Two parking lots are also planned or are under construction. One at County Road 215 is started but not finished, and plans are in place to install a parking lot at County Road 240 on the Ruby Jack Trail.
Connecting the trails
Planning is underway to link the trails through Oronogo and Webb City, but Herbst said that will cost a lot of money and take fundraising campaigns.
Herbst said plans are to proceed in two phases.
• The first phase builds a trail from Stadium Drive north of the Webb City High School football stadium north on an old rail line, then it parallels County Road 130 through the lakes north of Webb City to Center Creek where a trailhead will be built.
“Webb City owns all of this, so that won't be a problem,” Herbst said. “They want us to build trails through there.”
• The second phase will build a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Center Creek and work with Oronogo to build a trail through that community to connect with the Ruby Jack Trail.
“We’ll have to get over Center Creek,” Herbst said. “There’s a bridge there, but it’s too busy and not safe for pedestrian or bicycle traffic so we’ll have to build a pedestrian bridge. Once we get into Oronogo, we’ll work with the city of Oronogo to develop some trails to connect with the Ruby Jack Trail. They’re very open to doing that; they see the value in doing that.”
One attendee asked about getting from the north end of the Frisco Greenway Trail at Broadway to Stadium Drive.
Teverow said he believed Webb City was working on building bike and pedestrian lanes between those locations.
Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale confirmed there had been discussions about that connection but that no decisions had been made on any improvements.
Herbst said he thinks connecting the two trails will enhance this area as a draw for people interested in new biking and walking experiences.
“We’ll become a destination trail," he said, "because we’ll be able to tell everybody, hey, we’re the only county in the state of Missouri where all of our major cities are connected by a recreational trail. I think that’ll bring people in. It’ll be good for the economy, it’ll make living here attractive, not just Joplin but Webb City, Carl Junction, Oronogo, Carthage, all of those places.”
