Forecasters are predicting the potential for severe thunderstorms this week that could bring as much as 6 inches of rainfall over the next several days as a cold front moves into the region.
Eric Wise, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said a mild cold front began moving into the Ozarks late Wednesday and will stall over the area before departing Sunday.
Joplin was under a wind advisory Wednesday with peak winds reaching 58 mph. Wise said it’s a weak cold front and that temperatures will not dip much.
“With the front, we’ll be looking at highs in the 50s to near 60 for Friday into Monday, which is more normal for this time of year, so we’re well above normal right now,” he said. “It’s not a real cold air mass. It’s basically bringing us back to normal. We’re really warm right now.”
Joplin’s highest temperature so far this month was 74 degrees, recorded Tuesday. Severe weather will also be possible at times Thursday through Sunday.
Multiple waves of rain starting Thursday into the weekend will most likely cause flooding to waterways and low water crossings. There will be potential for 3 to 6 inches of rain over the next few days, according to Wise.
“The heaviest rain we’re expecting is probably going to occur Thursday night into Saturday,” Wise said. “We’re going to have some chances for some strong to severe storms along that front, especially on Sunday, but we can’t rule out a strong storm at times even before then. The rain won’t fall all at once, but with that amount of rain, there will definitely be a flooding risk.”
It takes only 6 inches of rushing water to knock over an adult and 12 inches of water to carry away most cars.
When the front stalls over the area, there could be risk of hail with the storms.
“The cold front is expected to move out Sunday morning into the afternoon,” Wise said.
