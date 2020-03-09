Dan Decker, formerly the superintendent of the Neosho School District, has been named superintendent of College Heights Christian School.
Decker will start July 1 and will succeed Jim Rhea, who has served as interim superintendent since fall.
"College Heights Christian School looks forward to welcoming Dan into the school community and working together to continue the strong Christian legacy and academic excellence that College Heights has come to represent," school board chairman Matt Hunter said in a statement.
Decker has worked as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent in education for nearly 30 years. He also has been an adjunct professor for William Woods University and Lindenwood University. He holds degrees from Baker and William Woods universities.
Decker was hired from Aurora by the Neosho School Board in 2013 and was the superintendent there until his resignation in April 2018.
