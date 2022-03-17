It was bagging sack lunches at a local shelter on Thursday. Earlier in the week, it was cleaning up trash at Landreth Park. Both acts illustrate what College Heights Christian School students will do to help their neighbors in need during Missions Week.
“This is really important for me to have the opportunity to do something like this,” said 18-year-old Rylee Miller, a College Heights senior who was volunteering Thursday at the Salvation Army in Joplin, along with 19 of her peers. “I’ve been doing (Missions Week) for four years now … and I’ve been down to Arlington (Texas) — and it is important do to that — but to bring change to what’s happening here in our town is really important. … I like helping out wherever there is a need."
Missions Week is dedicated to turning the school’s students into active servant leaders. Aside from the Salvation Army, approximately 40 students, broken into two groups of 20, served this week at God’s Resort, Neighborhood Life House, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Watered Gardens, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center and Lafayette House.
“Their purpose,” said Lisa White, public relations director for College Heights, “is to serve the people and help the organization in any way they are needed.”
Rusty Long, Salvation Army’s lead cook, had the 20 junior and senior students busy inside the kitchen Thursday, assembling by hand 80 sack lunches that were to be served later in the afternoon inside the cafeteria. One group of students was carefully constructing ham and cheese sandwiches, while a second group put together bags of chips and peanut butter pretzels.
Long couldn’t stop smiling at the frantic activity taking place around him.
“There are days when I don’t have volunteers, and it can get scary — it’s just me,” he said. “Having these guys here really makes my job a whole lot easier.”
The students left the kitchen at 10:30 a.m. to make their way a block over to the thrift store that fronts Seventh Street, where they were given cleaning tasks.
Even while undertaking something as mundane as bagging lunches, the students can learn valuable lessons that will carry well into adulthood, Long said.
“It’s just good for them to see what’s really happening inside a shelter,” and the role the Salvation Army plays in helping ease or end suffering, he said. “Because so many kids don’t know about this stuff — the world can be pretty scary. Just spending time at a shelter like this changes their entire perspective by the end of the day.”
College Heights senior Barrett Freed said he’s much more aware of community issues after interacting with the homeless at a Landreth Park camp and inside the Salvation Army building.
“Because there’s so much homelessness and drugs, we just don’t think about it — we don’t think about these homeless people as being individuals,” the 18-year-old said. Citing the group’s work at the homeless camp at Landreth on Monday, “that gave all of us even more perspective on what these people are going through. We can go home; they don’t get to.”
Someone has to take the initiative, Freed said, “to put that foot forward, which makes it easier for it to cascade.” Doing so “just makes the community better. There’s always things for (people) to do.”
Two groups of juniors and seniors traveled this week to Mexico and Trinidad, while a third group traveled to Arlington to assist in a variety of work projects. A group of freshmen will travel to Ozark, Arkansas, to tackle labor projects and host children’s programs, while a group of middle school students will help out locally.
“Volunteering and service isn’t always pretty,” said Kristi McGowen, an instructor at College Heights. “When we cleaned up the park, it was windy and cold out, but we filled up this roll-up dumpster. What an awesome service that was, for the (students) to visualize and see what they’d done. It makes a huge difference. Hopefully, they want to come back and pay back later as adults."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.