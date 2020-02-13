COLUMBUS, Kan. — All schools in Columbus will remain closed at least through Friday after a paraprofessional at Park Elementary School died of the flu, the Columbus School District announced on Facebook.
District officials said the staff member died Sunday with a confirmed diagnosis of influenza, type B. A family member of the paraprofessional also reportedly is hospitalized with similar symptoms, the district said.
The closure of the schools is a precautionary measure, the district said.
"A disease specialist is further investigating any underlying causes of their illness," district officials said in a statement. "Being that this can take 48 hours to get results back, we will be closing all schools ... to ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep our students safe and protected."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
