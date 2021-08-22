COLUMBUS, Kan. — The quality of life for residents in Columbus has been enhanced with the completion of two community projects and the passage of a $14.75 million school bond issue this month.
Open houses and ribbon cuttings were recently held to mark the completion of the two Crossland Construction Co. projects that have been in the works for several years — the Red Iron Activity Center and the Virginia Crossland Early Childhood Center. Both are housed in the former Pamida department store building in the 600 block of South East Avenue. Crossland served as the construction manager for the two projects.
“It had been empty for about 20 years,” said Liz Simpson, community relations associate for Crossland. “Over the past three years or so, we had identified that quality access to child care and community recreation were two of our greatest needs. We had community meetings, met with various groups, conducted numerous surveys, but these are the same things that are at the top of the list for virtually every small, rural community in the Midwest.”
Activity center
The 17,000-square-foot activity center at 605 S. East Ave. was funded through private investments. The center features two basketball courts that can be used for volleyball, pickleball, futsal, dodgeball and indoor cornhole tournaments. There are two retractable net units for baseball and softball hitting, pitching and throwing practice, completely outfitted with all necessary equipment. The net units can also be used for golf practice.
“There’s no other place like this in town, and residents had to drive 30 minutes away to go to the Pittsburg Y,” said Robin Wells, activity center director. “Galena’s got MVP Athletics while Baxter Springs and Riverton have Spring River Mental Health and Wellness. Girard also has a facility. In a roundabout way, Columbus was trailing behind.
“Not only will it be beneficial for basketball, but it’s going to help with softball and baseball because we have batting cages/pitching cages that the teams can use,” Wells said. “The golf team can use the cages for driving practice as well. We have a wrestling mat and weight equipment.”
The building also has an indoor walking track and a classroom area for fitness and exercise classes. The classroom doubles as a storm shelter with a capacity for 211 people.
Outside, to the west of the building, is an entertainment area with lighted pickleball courts, a playground and yard games including bocce ball, cornhole and giant Jenga and Connect 4. This area, along with the indoor facilities, can be rented for private events and parties.
“It’s what we envisioned but with some perks,” Wells said. “It took about a year and a half with the planning.”
Hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Memberships will start being accepted in September, and prices will vary from $15 to $40 per month.
Early childhood center
Funded by a combination of private and public sources, the early childhood center will be operated by the Southeast Kansas Community Action Program's Early Childhood Education Service in Girard, which serves 12 counties in the region.
“We promote parents and furthering their education and employment, so we work with both the children and the adults,” said Joanie Burke, director of early childhood services with SEK-CAP. “It’s a dual-generational program where we focus on the entire family.”
The center will offer Early Head Start learning programs with specific curriculum starting for youngsters from 6 weeks up to 3 years old. It will also provide Head Start curriculum for early childhood learning for ages 3 to 5. SEK-CAP also promotes community care and education. Renovations were made possible by a $1.7 million grant and Crossland Construction Co.
“We wrote the grant that enabled this remodel through the Administration of Children and Families, which houses the office of Head Start,” Burke said. “This was an area that was in dire need of infant-toddler care. We were busing about 95% to 97% from Columbus to Scammon, so we’ve been trying to figure out how to move that center here to improve the quality of services for children.”
Cherokee County has a list of 21-30 children under age 3 waiting for a child care opening. There are 739 children under age 6 potentially needing care, and the community has capacity for only 66% of potential demand. The center will increase capacity to 75%.
“Any opportunity that will allow us to close the gap in needed versus available child care in a community is a great chance to help not just the individuals and families in the community, but also to address a community-level need,” Jesse Ervin, CEO of SEK-CAP, said in a statement.
The new center will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and has four infant-toddler classrooms with capacity for 32 children.
School bond
During August elections, Columbus voters approved a $14.75 million bond issue for renovation work, safety upgrades and other projects. Out of a total of 1,100 votes, 71.15% voted yes and 28.49% voted no, according to the election results.
“No one likes to pay taxes, including myself, but I was very pleased,” said Brian Smith, superintendent of schools. “I think the people of Columbus saw that it was a pretty reasonable plan, and they supported it strongly. I think the whole community, we’re seeing a lot of positive changes.”
The bond issue will cover the construction of four classrooms that will double as a storm shelter in the high school and remodel the seventh grade wing at the existing high school campus. The storm shelter will have space for 761 occupants. Smith said the last time a school bond passed in Columbus was in 1984.
“We’ll start setting up the calendar, and the phases it will go through in the construction process later this summer,” Smith said. “We’re hoping to start the high school project this winter and the renovations can start at Central next year.”
After the high school campus is completed, the Central campus will undergo renovations including new classrooms and connectors, storm shelters, a cafeteria and kitchen and a media center. Highland Elementary will remain open until construction is finished at Central Elementary and Junior High School. The Central campus will then house second and sixth grade.
“We want to thank the people of Columbus for supporting us, and we’re excited about the future,” Smith said.
The bond issue will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $109 additionally annually, according to district data.
