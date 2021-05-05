Spring commencement at Missouri Southern State University will be offered as a walk-through celebration on Saturday, May 15, in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Graduating seniors from both the spring and summer semesters have been invited to sign up to participate in sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The walk-through will last 15 to 20 minutes. Along the path, graduates will see special video presentations, including remarks from faculty and staff as well as information about the conferring of degrees and the turning of the tassel.
Students may bring up to eight guests, with masks or face coverings required for all. Masks can be removed for an individual photo after graduates walk across the stage.
“Our hope is to make the event as special as we can for our graduates,” said Heather Lesmeister, director of university relations and marketing, in a statement. “We want our graduates to experience the same things they would during a normal commencement, but in an environment that maintains proper health and safety measures.”
Both sessions will be streamed live on KGCS-TV.
Crowder, NEO
Crowder College also will hold walk-through commencement ceremonies at 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday in Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus. Graduates can bring up to eight guests; masks are requred for all. The guest speaker will be Kadie Henderson.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will hold in-person commencement exercises at 5 p.m. Thursday on Red Robertson Field.
“We are very excited to host an in-person commencement ceremony for our graduates and their families,” President Kyle Stafford said in a statement. “Thanks to the community’s cooperation with our on-campus guidelines and the rollout of vaccines in the state, we are confident in our ability to provide a safe environment to celebrate the success of these students who have overcome more challenges than they even thought possible.”
In the event of rain, each student will receive four guest passes, and ceremonies will be held at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. in the NEO Student Activity Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.