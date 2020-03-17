The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri has altered its hours of operation as part of its protocol to fight the spread of COVID-19.
New hours will be from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Specialty clinics will be scheduled according to provider availability.
The clinic, in conjunction with MU Extension, also has canceled its cooking classes until further notice.
The clinic will continue to provide care for residents and will fill approved prescriptions on a 90-day basis. But staff will temporarily stop seeing patients with symptoms of respiratory infections. Those patients should instead seek care from an emergency department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.