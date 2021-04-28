When eighth graders prepare to advance to high school, they don't worry about whether they can afford it, said Glenn Coltharp, president of Crowder College.
"The way I look at it, we have a system that educates kids from kindergarten to 12th grade," Coltharp said. With President Joe Biden's proposal, "we are now saying as a nation we go from kindergarten to grade 14. As students in high school, a big issue for them is whether they can afford to go to college."
Biden, during his Wednesday address, pitched a $1.8 trillion investment into programs that benefit children, families and education. In addition to universal preschool, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents, Biden proposed granting two free years of community college for students.
Paired with two years of preschool, his proposal adds four years to the standard education of an American student. Pointing to Jill Biden, and announcing she will lead the effort, he made the proposal an issue of international competition.
"Jill is a community college professor who teaches today as first lady," Biden said. "She has long said any country that out-educates us is going to out-compete us."
The idea got mixed reviews with Crowder students — especially students who use Missouri's A+ Scholarship Program, which helps fund two years of college based on a student's performance in high school.
Mikayla Mayfield, a general studies freshman, supported the program. It would help A+ participants who discover that the program cannot be combined with Pell grants.
"I think it is a very good plan," Mayfield said. "I think that there are a lot of students who want to go to college but just can't afford it. So just being able to have two years of community college free would help so much."
Other students, such as Trey Larson, a sophomore studying business administration, disagreed. He said the A+ program is beneficial because it must be earned.
"I think somebody should have to earn what they get," Larson said. "When somebody starts relying on free handouts ... then they are going to start wanting the free four-year college, then they are going to want more of the free stuff, and I don't think that's right, personally."
Because he was scheduled to deliver a speech at an event, Coltharp was unable to watch Biden's address. Before the speech, however, Coltharp favored the general idea but was interested in details of how it would work.
"Obviously, this is a vision or a goal," Coltharp said before the speech. "A lot of things have to happen. As we go through the process, we'll hear more details later on. My guess is that there won't be a lot of details tonight.
"But it is nice for it to be discussed."
Funding has long been an issue for the state's two-year community colleges, but things appear to be on an upward trend. Colleges such as Crowder could receive up to $18 million for deferred maintenance projects thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funding.
In addition, Missouri expects to receive about $2.8 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by Biden in March, according to information from the Missouri Independent news organization. The Legislature could consider additional spending bills during special sessions later this year.
But that money doesn't replace years of either reduced or stagnant funding over the last two decades.
Coltharp said the idea is a positive for higher education in general because it would increase the number of students.
"Think of it as a pipeline," Coltharp said. "The more who are able to go to college and get a two-year degree, then if they wish to go on to a bachelor's degree at a four-year school, it is easier. It's a win-win for higher education, and also a win-win for economic growth and development, because we're training more people."
